Crucial eyewitness to the recall and US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, said on Friday that he had been recalled to the United States with immediate effect.

He joins the European Director of the National Security Council, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who also lost his job on Friday after testifying at the removal investigation last year.

“I was informed today that the President intends to recall me immediately as the United States’ ambassador to the European Union,” Sondland said in a statement.

The ousts of Sondland and Vindman followed reports that Trump was seeking to get rid of administration officials who testified during the inquiry into the removal of the House in his campaign to pressurize Ukraine, in which he urged the country for the political filth of its political rivals.

Sondland’s testimony, like that of Vindman, provided crucial details to Democrats as they sought to reconstruct Trump’s use of his official position to advance his re-election campaign.