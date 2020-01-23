Gore teen who looks like Justin Bieber goes viral on Tik Tok

A Gore teenager who posted a simple video of himself eating at the Subway on Tik Tok was “shocked”, he went viral because people thought he was Justin Bieber.

Jade Vigers, 17, who posted the video at 2 a.m. on Christmas Day, told The Herald that he was amazed to wake up to 80,000 views on his video and couldn’t believe the numbers kept going increase.

A Gore teenager who posted a video of himself eating at the Subway on Tik Tok was “shocked” to wake up to find out that it had gone viral because people thought it was Justin Bieber. Photo / Jade Vigers Tik Tok

To date, the video that has been captured by his friend in Gore has reached 1.7 million and most of the comments have been from people who thought it was Baby’s singer.

READ MORE:

• Justin Bieber launches documentary series on YouTube

• Justin Bieber releases the long-awaited new single Yummy

• Justin Bieber reveals he has battled Lyme disease

• Justin Bieber shares intimate photos of a star wedding with model Hailey Bieber

“So many people commented … 80% of the comments came from people who thought I looked like Justin Bieber,” said Vigers with a laugh.

“Lots of people also said that my companion also looked like Drake Bell from Drake and Josh, which is funny.”

The teenager said he did not expect people to think he was Bieber, but thought that being the singer’s doppelganger was probably the reason he went viral.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Photo / Getty Images

“Otherwise, it’s just a video of me eating a subway,” he said.

He also said that someone said he thought he was Justin Bieber’s doppelganger who went viral when he was caught eating a strange burrito.

The media initially thought it was the singer who was eating the burrito “like corn on the cob”, but the media was called when Yes Theory, a popular YouTube channel, revealed that it was a prank.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs6In7UtyXY [/ integrated]

Vigers said he had never been mistaken for the Biebs in person, but said there was another video, which he cannot find, where his friends thought he “looked” like the pop star.

He added that putting the video, which was filmed in September, on Tik Tok was “momentary” and that he thought “it would be funny to watch”.

In his farewell words, Gore’s teenager said with love: “Subway is good … I love Subway.”

.