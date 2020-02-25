gorilla-grodd-returns-to-the-flash-and-the-legends-of-tomorrow-enjoy-“mortal-khanbat”

Grant Gustin, Jes Macallan Photo: Bettina Strauss (The CW), Jeff Weddell (The CW)

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.) and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, nine p.m.): Though Legends Of Tomorrow is persistently daffy in that wild, gallery of rogues kind of way, The Flash tends to merely dabble in DC weirdness. A again-to-again dose is a scarce detail, but that is just what we get tonight. Very first up: “Grodd Friended Me,” which is an episode of The Flash but a title that feels pure Legends.

The episode also sees the return of Solovar, voiced by the excellent Keith David, so provide on the telepathic gorillas! Meanwhile, above in Legends land, the group has to keep track of down Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong, in an episode called “Mortal Khanbat.” And fittingly for an episode probably to be incredibly heavy on stunts and overcome, it’s directed by the White Canary herself, Caity Lotz.

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Netflix, 3: 01 a.m., premiere): Pete Davidson has a new comedy particular out right now, which will most likely remind folks who really don’t check out Saturday Night Live that he grew to become popular for good reasons that have very little to do with his intimate entanglements.

Maintain an eye out for Dennis Perkins’ assessment, which will get there on the web page later now.