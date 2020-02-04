“Gorilla in a Sweater” – NYC reaches $ 1 million agreement with racially abused black teachers

The city of New York reached an agreement of $ 1 million with three former Pan American International High School employees after their former headmaster discriminated against them.

According to the New York Daily News, former headmistress Minerva Zanca subjected the aforementioned employees to racial insults and retaliation in the 2012-2013 school year. According to reports from three teachers and the former deputy headmaster, Zanca created a hostile work environment and was reportedly trying to force black teachers out of school with negative performance ratings.

The agreement was reached after the U.S. attorney initiated discrimination and retaliation against the New York Department of Education (DOE) in Manhattan in 2016. The lawsuit accused the DOE of allowing Zanca and superintendent Juan Mendez to “discriminate against any black teacher at school and retaliate against the former deputy headmaster who proclaimed the discrimination.

Former deputy headmaster Anthony Riccardo said Zanca had given him a negative rating after refusing her request to give three teachers low ratings, the New York Daily News reports.

In one of the cases where he refused to comply, Zanca instructed the security service to take him out of school and accused him of “sabotaging her plan.” Riccardo, who left school in 2013 after the negative performance evaluation, received a severance payment of $ 175,000.

The lawsuit also alleged that Zanca had made racist-insensitive comments to former teachers Victor Riccardo about black teachers Heather Hightower and John Flanagan. Among the racist insults was that Hightower “looked like a gorilla in a sweater” and Riccardo asked if he saw Flanagan’s “big lips” tremble during a meeting. She didn’t stop there, she continued to refer to Hightower’s appearance, claiming that she could “never” have diaper hair like hers.

According to the New York Daily News, Hightower and Flanagan received settlements worth $ 362,500 and $ 500,000, respectively.

“It is almost unthinkable that one of these days

the largest and most diverse school districts in the United States would allow

Racial discrimination and retaliation thrive. But that’s exactly what happened to Pan

American International High School, ”said Preet Bharara, a lawyer in Manhattan

when the lawsuit was filed.

“The federal civil rights laws prohibit this misconduct. This lawsuit tries to fix the violations

performed at Pan American and made the New York Department of

Education will protect the civil rights of its employees in the future. “

Another disgruntled former teacher, Lisa-Erika James, however, decided not to settle in and is scheduled to take her case to court in February. The lawsuit from the Federal Ministry of Justice is also still active. The federal government is also seeking an order to prevent this scenario from occurring again.

In a statement to the New York Daily News, a spokesman for the legal department, while confirming the agreement, denied the allegations of discrimination.

“The Ministry of Education is committed to support

People of all origins. In our estimation, these teachers were not

discriminated against. The parties have decided to end this case

was in their best interest. “