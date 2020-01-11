Gorilla, Manchester Great music locations

Loading...

As it is fast approaching the Independent Music Venue Week, I have decided to gain some insight into great locations across the country that support both new music and old bands. Because I am no stranger to Gorilla, I have a chat with Kieran, one of the people behind the scenes who let this place tick.

LTW: How was Gorilla born? What is the history behind it?

Gorilla used to be The Green Room with a rich history and started very popular Manchester bands such as James and Doves, and leading comedians such as Alan Carr, Steve Coogan and Caroline Aherne. They closed their doors in 2011 and the Trof group turned the main rail arch into a cool two-story bar with glass front, kitchen and gin salon, and created a gig / club / comedy location with 600 capacity. Since the opening in September 2012, performances have been organized by, among others, Everything Everything, Delphic, James Blake, Frank Turner, Blossoms, Foals & Sam Fender together with club nights of The Warehouse Project & Now Wave among many many others.

LTW: You seem to tick all the boxes with the diversity of music genres. Who chooses the artists?

We do. However, we also work together with the best promoters in the industry who send many performances in our direction. We are lucky that bands want to play here because of the great team that we have and a great reputation.

LTW: We notice that you had Kylie not long ago. How did you manage that?!

They chose us! She wanted to play two intimate European performances for her arena tour, one of which was Berghain in Berlin and the other was Gorilla in Manchester. Needless to say, the tickets did not stay long!

LTW: We support many unsigned bands. Where do they appear in the schedule of things at Gorilla with your schedule?

We are lucky that The Deaf Institute is also in our possession and serves as a breeding ground for smaller bands, locally, recently signed or not signed. Our marketing and booking team work with the same promoters for Gorilla and Albert Hall, so we get some really exciting acts there before they play Gorilla. These bands that fill Gorilla also have the opportunity to give a platform to their favorite new artists and they often have local bands that play the support slots. It is quite a nice way of working to be honest!

LTW: plans or ideas for the future?

The location is doing very well and we are working hard to improve things. However, we are increasingly focusing on our own shows in 2020 and have many plans to bring some really special acts to Gorilla. You’ll have to keep an eye on us, although I can’t really go into many details before we announce this!

I have had many gigs in Gorilla and can safely say that it is a location that I always come back to. Early performances of Cabbage , The Blinders and a performance of mental Cribs were highlights for me. It is an intimate place with a great feeling and the sound has always been excellent when I was there. As stated by Kieran regarding the Deaf Institute. The same can be said for Gorilla as the breeding ground for the O2 Ritz. View the gig guide below and go down!

