[gorilla’s-birthday-at-franklin-park-zoo]

five-yr-outdated woman taken with stolen motor vehicle observed secure, troopers hunting for suspect
February 17, 2020 at 6: 40 pm
-
BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 17: Small Joe seems for the duration of a celebration for his 27th birthday at the Franklin Park Zoo on February 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The gorilla’s birthday was February 6. (Workers Image By Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
-
BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 17: Declan Rudenauer, two, of Boston eats cake in the course of a get together for Tiny Joe’s 27th birthday at the Franklin Park Zoo on February 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The gorilla’s birthday was February six. (Personnel Picture By Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
-
BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 17: Small children search on as Kambiri eats during a get together for Little Joe’s 27th birthday at the Franklin Park Zoo on February 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The gorilla’s birthday was February 6. (Staff members Image By Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
-
BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 17: Azize eats a treat for the duration of Tiny Joe’s 27th birthday occasion at the Franklin Park Zoo on February 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The gorilla’s birthday was February 6. (Employees Image By Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
-
BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 17: Small Joe seems during a get together for his 27th birthday at the Franklin Park Zoo on February 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The gorilla’s birthday was February six. (Workers Picture By Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 17: Little Joe eats unique cake for his 27th birthday at the Franklin Park Zoo on February 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The gorilla’s birthday was February six. (Staff Photo By Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)