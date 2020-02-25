gorillaz-announce-collaborator-for-future-‘song-machine’-observe

Gorillaz have declared the up coming instalment of their present ‘Song Machine’ job, which is due for launch later on this 7 days.

Damon Albarn and co’s first observe from the on the internet series, ‘Momentary Bliss’, arrived on January 30, with contributions from Slaves and Slowthai.

Browse Much more: ‘Gorillaz – Reject Bogus Icons’ critique: a vibrant celebration of an idiosyncratic band

Publishing on social media this night (February 25), the cartoon gang explained to followers what they can anticipate from ‘Song Machine’ episode two.

Gorillaz verified that Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara will aspect on the approaching track, with the artist showing on a pink teaser video clip. Soundtracking the clip is a synth-pushed snippet of the new tune.

“Coming up on Music Machine…⁣” the team captioned the write-up, ahead of calling on their followers to “stay tuned”. You can see the movie below.

Talking about Music Device sequence on its announcement, Gorillaz drummer Russel reported: “Song Machine is a total new way of carrying out what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mould ‘cos the mould obtained outdated. Planet is going more quickly than a supercharged particle, so we have gotta remain ready to fall. We really do not even know who’s stepping by way of the studio following.

“Song Equipment feeds on the unknown, operates on pure chaos. So no matter what the hell’s coming, we’re primed and prepared to develop like there is no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”

At the conclude of 2019, Gorillaz released a new documentary called Reject Wrong Icons which NME described in a three-star review as “a vivid celebration of an idiosyncratic band.”

Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn, meanwhile, has declared a new London exhibit with his The Nearer The Fountain, Additional Pure The Stream Flows task.