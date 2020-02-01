Gorillaz is teasing to work with Tame Impala while the Song Machine project continues

Gorillaz tease their next collaborator for the ongoing Song Machine series – and it will probably be Tame Impala.

In the new virtual online series, which started this week with the new track “Momentary Bliss” with Slowthai and Slaves, a new collaborator with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band will meet each week in the legendary Konk Studios to have a common track and appearance divide.

Now the band’s guitarist, Noodle, has released a new teaser on Instagram that almost confirms that Kevin Parker’s Tame Impala will be the next guest.

The picture shows the band members of Gorillaz driving their legendary jeep through the artwork of Tame Impala’s 2015 album “Currents”. See below

When Gorillaz drummer Russel spoke of the Song Machine series when he announced it, he said, “Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz who breaks the form because the form has grown old. The world moves faster than a charged particle. So we have to be ready to drop it. We don’t even know who’s going through the studio next.

“Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. Whatever the hell comes, we are prepared and ready to produce like there is no tomorrow. You know, just in case … “

Gorillaz recently released a new documentary called Reject False Icons, which was awarded three stars by NME and called “the pulsating festival of an idiosyncratic band”.

Tame Impala released a new video for “Lost In Yesterday” this week, in which Kevin Parker and co appeared as a wedding ring from the 1970s.

The title is the latest preview of Tame Impala’s fourth album “The Slow Rush”, which will be released on February 14th. It follows three previous singles shared by the album – “Borderline”, “It Might Be Time” and “Posthumous” Forgiveness’.