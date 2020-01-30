Gorillaz makes a stick with Slowthai and Slaves on “Momentary Bliss”

Gorillaz’s new track with Slowthai and Slaves has landed. Listen to “Momentary Bliss” in the first episode of the band’s new “Song Machine” video series.

The Song Machine series, which premiered tonight (January 30), aims to “load videos from Gorillaz Kong Studios when and when they appear”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTt7301PR5k (/ embed)

The first video shows Slowthai, Slaves and Damon Albarn performing the new track, supplemented with cartoon animations and Gorillaz ‘main characters.

The artists tracked the collaboration earlier this week when Gorillaz ‘Murdoc appeared on Slowthai’s Spotify screen for “Doorman”. It was the first time that a canvas was used to enhance a potential collaboration.

Every episode of Song Machine is also accompanied by Machine Bitez – recordings of conversations between the members of the cartoon band and their real collaborators. You can hear slowthai and slaves below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mc-y5UVJWew (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6VlWxrth7M (/ embed)

The comic band recently released a new documentary called “Reject False Icons”, which Charlotte Krol from NME awarded three stars and described as “the pulsating festival of an idiosyncratic band”.

Gorillaz released their sixth album “The Now Now” last year, just 12 months after the release of their fifth LP “Humanz”. A NME review of the latter album called it “a trim and lively listening”.