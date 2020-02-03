Gorillaz Tease Tame Impala as next collaboration for “Song Machine” project

The most popular virtual / comic band of all Gorillaz (from the thoughts of Damon Albarn and artists Jamie Hewlett) started the new decade with a brand new project / album – but not really – with the title “Song Machine”. And it looks like the next artist to step into the studio with the two-dimensional band is our very own perthonality. Tame Impala,

guitarist noodle posted a big hint of an upcoming episode on Instagram, and you really can’t get more obvious, can you?

I mean, it’s the Gorillaz gang in their legendary Geep that has sunk into Tame Impala’s album cover “Currents”

The Song Machine project started with Episode One in late January Slow Thai and slaves on a track called “Momentary Bliss”, which ushers in the new era of Gorillaz with a giant blow.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTt7301PR5k (/ embed)

The (potential and very likely) collaboration with Tame Impala is part of Song Machine’s weekly releases, which appear to feed on the unknown and chaos of “ignorance who enters the studio,” as the band NME told drummers, Russel,

So keep an eye on Gorillaz’s YouTube where the series is slowly unfolding, and I can’t wait to see how Kevin Parker interacts with a bunch of wild cartoons. This will be an incredibly funny look.

Image:

Instagram / @watashiwanoodle