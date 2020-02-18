[gorillaz-tease-upcoming-instalment-of-‘song-machine’]

Gorillaz have teased the next instalment of their ‘Song Machine’ series in a new social media clip you can see beneath.

The announcement arrives about a fortnight on from the very first episode of ‘Song Machine’ currently being unveiled (January 30) in the sort of the observe ‘Momentary Bliss’, which highlighted Slaves and Slowthai.

Gorillaz have now hinted that the upcoming episode of ‘Song Machine’ is coming soon in a clip titled “The device is rumbling…”, which was posted to their Twitter yesterday (February 17).

The machine is rumbling… 👀

Abide by your nearest Song Equipment now and be the very first to know ⏳

The clip by itself involves a quick snippet of beat-guide audio, right before the animated Gorillaz member Murdoc is seen emerging from a flight situation just as a vocalist suggests “Hey”. The clip then cuts out.

Talking about ‘Song Machine’, Gorillaz virtual drummer Russel stated: “‘Song Machine’ is a entire new way of carrying out what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mould ‘cos the mould obtained outdated. Planet is relocating quicker than a supercharged particle, so we have gotta keep completely ready to fall. We really don’t even know who’s stepping by the studio subsequent.

“‘Song Machine’ feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So no matter what the hell’s coming, we’re primed and prepared to deliver like there is no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”