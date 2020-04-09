Yevgenich (Michael Gor) and Matvey (Aleksandr Kuznetsov) look sanguine in Why You Don’t Die!

Arrow Movies



caption hides

toggle caption

Arrow Movies

Arrow Movies

He is never a good goalkeeper when a stranger comes to your door with a hammer hidden behind his back. As Matvei (Aleksandr Kuznetsov) calls out to his girl’s father, Andrei (Vitaliy Khaev), in the opening of Why Don’t You Just Die! Matvei’s intentions are quite evident, but it would have been even more obvious if this exuberant black comedy English title had been a literal translation of Russian: Papa, Die!

The film was written, directed, and edited by Kirill Sokolov, a B-movie B-movie prodigy in St. Petersburg to the advantage of visual storytelling. The tale becomes violent immediately after a brief interlude in which the two men catch each other. Andrei beefy, shaved and headstrong is a corrupted, scrupulously equipped, corrupt couple. Being a revenge angel Matvei is a scrap and less experience with a hand-to-hand fight. But the young man seems to have a superpower: This live action Wile E. Coyote does not die, even when bloodied with both common and extraordinary weaponry.

The cartoonish brutality of the opening sequence cannot be sustained by only three characters. (Third, Andrei’s wife, Natasha (Elena Shevchenko), is mainly a spectator.) But the prologue shows much of Sokolov’s stylistic enthusiasm, including slo-mo, close-ups, playful parts, colors. escape and Ennio Morricone style music. As reminiscent of Japan’s Sion Sono as Guy Ritchie’s or Quentin Tarantino’s, Why Don’t You Just Die! shrinks almost as much as plasma.

While the film loves the box for its own sake, it also uses disaster to illuminate the hints of contemporary Russia: When Andrei joins Matvei on a wall, his assailant goes over well. Of course, Sokolov uses the cut hole to frame shots throughout the rest of the film.

Most of the action runs into Andrei and Natasha’s one-bedroom apartment, whose population eventually swells to five. But the director uses flashbacks to fill a whole lot of backstory – and to vary the pace of a movie that would otherwise consist mostly of a leg slaystick.

The first dip in the past depicts Matvei with Olya (Evgeniya Kregzhde), who emotionally offers the reason why her beau should kill her father. I don’t believe it. Olya is a daughter of Andrei in spirit as well as in ancestry. She’s also an actress who’s really, in another flashback, shown on stage in an avant-garde production. (She plays, of course, a death scene.)

Back at the flat, Andrei assesses the situation while Matvei is, uh, indisposed. He calls Olya – again, he doesn’t trust what you say – and his partner, Evgenie (Mikhail Gorevoy). Another flashback reveals that Andrei and Evgenie were involved in a sex-murder case that is even more nasty than what happened at the police apartment.

The result of that investigation is the Saturday, full of money, that Andrei previously managed to keep undercover. The bills are dollars, not rubles. That’s expected in a film that presents the United States as some kind of promised land for Russian winners and winners: One smirking dirty brat proudly wears a warm-up jacket decorated with the word “Russia” – in English .

There are far more complications in a plot that, if less dazzling, is more than clever enough to justify Sokolov’s chaos with choreographic events. However Why not die! it is not just a beautiful play for international notoriety at midnight. It is also a film packed with rueful lessons. Some of them are small – how to pick up handcuffs, how to handle a predatory sex boss – but one is great: Don’t be born Russian.