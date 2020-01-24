“Goshen” to play the Broadway Playhouse on Water Tower Place

Everything from gospel music, dramatic story, dance and song is on the program for ‘Goshen’, a musical / dance collaboration between Deeply Rooted Dance Theater and Grammy Award winner Donald Lawrence, which will have its world premiere this spring at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

Also featured in the production are members of The Tri-City Singers, rapper Sir The Baptist, poet J. Ivy, choirmaster Zeke Locke, 8 lead singers and 11 choir singers. The work “addresses contemporary issues of race and equality, while examining historical themes of power, wealth, fear, and oppression depicted in ancient bible stories,” according to Friday’s announcement. The score includes selections from Lawrence’s Grammy-nominated album “Goshen” (the prizes are presented on Sunday nights) and original music specific to the production.

“Goshen”, directed and co-choreographed by Deeply Rooted co-founder and creative director Kevin Iega Jeff, runs in the theater from May 22-31 (175 E. Chestnut).

Tickets are currently only available for groups of 10 or more by telephone at (312) 977-1710 or by e-mail to GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Individual tickets are sold later. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com for more information.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrJpmgMsCvU (/ embed)