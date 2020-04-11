Got Talent 2020: David Walliams flushes Ant and Deca during a performance with sausage

David Walliams could not resist mocking Ant and Dec (photo: Rex)

British Got Talent is coming back to our TV screens tonight with a completely new series and soon David Walliams will start his old tricks again.

Coming back in time to fill our Saturday nights with laughter and emotions while Britain is closed, Judges Simon Cowell, David, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden will meet again tonight, and we are here for that.

The comedian loves to end up with other judges, only this evening is hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

While Russian dancer Diana Vedyashinka performs with her five dachshunds, David could not resist a glimpse of Ant and Dec.

He tells the duo that they can go home on the backs of little puppies.

Ooooch, smoke! Well, we are sure that ITV presenters took a good joke, reports Daily Star.

After returning “Got Talent” in Great Britain, a great mix of talents will appear on the stage, from singers and dancers to magicians, comedians and even an acrobat.

The Nu Crew dance teams from Glasgow and X1X Crew from India will try to impress the referees with quick, exciting procedures, while Yakub, a 10-year-old dancer from Stratford Upon Avon, will hope to be able to put him on through a Lion King inspired dance.

You can also expect spectacular songs in today’s program.

Gospel Choir Ann from London and the Sign Along With Us choir from Manchester listen to the first episode and hope to impress the judges.

Today’s program will also include the magical duo of father-son James and Dylan Piper from South Wales, performing stunning tricks, and an acrobat named Papi Flex is practicing some serious bending of the body to try to win a ticket to the next round.

Tonight will also be Steve Royle, a comedian from Manchester and Mr Cuddles, Wannabe super villain who is different from the others.

British Got Talent broadcasts tonight, on Saturday, April 11, at 20:00 on ITV

