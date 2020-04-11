Got Talent 2020: The shock of Simon Cowell because of the trick of Eric Cowell

Simon Cowell in total shock with the amazing magic trick on today’s BGT (photo: Rex)

Simon Cowell is enchanted by the magician who performs the most amazing act starring Eric Cowell during today’s British show Got Talent.

BGT returns when we need it most tonight, with probably the best act for dogs of all time and a chorus that brings Amanda Holden to tears.

Honestly, get ready to cry.

But before all this, 38-year-old James Piper, shuffles on stage with a lot of surprises in his sleeve for Simon, most revolving around his son Eric.

After asking the music tycoon to pick his dream Christmas gift, a random card from the full deck and the name of the person who matters most to him, the 60-year-old is in shock of his life when James set a great feat involving Eric, six-year-old and his own son Dylan , 13 years old.

Let’s say it concerns a speedboat, little Eric and one huge discovery.

Eric Cowell plays a big role in today’s BGT (photo: Getty)

Also, Eric runs to the judges to sit on Simon’s lap, and that’s really cute.

“It was really special,” Simon beamed. “I love the fact that it was a family affair and everything that was related to it and to me. I really enjoyed this presentation.

“It was a really great audition for all of you.”

But will David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda agree?

Auditions in UK Got talent were filmed a few weeks before the coronavirus was blocked, and the live finals are postponed.

British television Got Talent is broadcast tonight at 20:00 at ITV.

