GOT7 Discusses Comeback Concepts, Celebrity Friends, Other Listening Idol Songs, and More

On April 22, GOT7 jokes on the radio program “Kim Shin Young’s Hope song at Noon.”

The group recently released their new mini album “DYE” along with the title track “NOT WITH MOON,” which is listed by JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin Young. DJ Kim Shin Young said that the agency’s title track was selected through trial, meaning he voted without a songwriter, and GOT7 members confirmed.

Youngjae shared, “I didn’t know it was Park Jin Young’s song. I realized after seeing her name on the tracklist.” JB added, “There are many cases when she sings the instructions, but the lead singer sings now, so we don’t know.”

On how to choose the upcoming concept, Youngjae and Yugyeom stated, “The company came up with a concept for us and asked us what we thought. Then we talked about the changes we had to make, the direction, and the concept of the song together.”

You were told that GOT7 was in its seventh year as a group, and they asked when it came to promotions. Members said at the music show, they now use the back room of the lounge which is dedicated exclusively to senior artists.

Responding to what he said when he saw young artists like Stray Kids and ITZY, Yugyeom replied, “I think it’s been a long time. I also often think we have to work hard to be a group we love.

At his younger idol, Yugyeom mentions Stray Kids, while Mark names members Boyz Sangyeon and Eric. BamBam said that they know (G) I-DLE Min Min began as a coach because the two of Thailand.

Youngjae shows that instead of idols, she prefers other music friends like SORAN’s Go Young Bae.

When asked what members would make up the unit, Jackson chose JB, indicating that he wanted to do a pop or R&B song that he could dance to.

Jinyoung was then asked, “What song from another group of idols do you want your group to try?” and voted in favor of the 2 PM “Go Crazy,” explaining, “I think GOT7 is good with a fun concept.” Jackson joked, “You play it safe by choosing songs from our agency’s seniors,” and BamBam invited her to choose another song, commenting, “This is going to be a compliment for the group.”

Jinyoung replied, “I’m NCT and the song ‘BOSS’ is awesome. You will have different colors if GOT7 tries it.”

GOT7 is set to accelerate the promotion of its upcoming music show via “M Countdown” on April 23. Check out the “NOT WITH MOON” music video here!

