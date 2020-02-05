GOT7 Jinyoung Donates to Needy Animals Affected by Bush Fires

Jinyoung from GOT7 receives a lot of praise for his philanthropic actions!

On February 4, it was reported that Jinyoung had donated an undisclosed amount of money to wild animals, such as koalas and kangaroos, which had been affected by the devastating bush fires in Australia.

Jinyoung’s agency JYP Entertainment confirmed the report. “It is true that Jinyoung donated to the Korean Federation for the Environmental Movement,” JYP Entertainment told Newsen. The agency said it is difficult to disclose exactly how much money Jinyoung donated.

KFEM is the third largest environmental non-profit organization in the world and the only one in Korea that provides assistance worldwide.

Many K-pop artists have spoken out to raise awareness or donated directly to the cause of aid to Australia during this tragic time, including Chanyeol and Sehun from EXO, Rosé from BLACKPINK and Jay Park, to name a few.

