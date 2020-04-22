GOT7 Names If She Enjoys, Talk About Advice From Young Jin To Return, Goals For 2020, And More

GOT7 talks about purpose, when it comes to romance, and more in an interview with Sports DongA!

The group made a comeback on April 20 with their new mini album “DYE,” featuring the title track “NOT WITH MOON.”

The man was asked in an interview what was the founder of JYP Park Jin Young is giving a clue or a compliment. JB replied, “Because the choreography is difficult, he says, ‘You think you need to focus a lot on the dance,’ and ‘It’s good that you really get that groovy feel.’ I didn’t say anything about music or vocal analysis, but I do think they rely on that part. “He explained with a laugh, ‘This is because they complement me with vocals or analyze the lyrics.’

Yugyeom said that Park Jin Young said many good things when he met and added, “He said the most important thing is to work together.”

The interview asked GOT7 to compare the promotion to a comeback. JB indicated that members were also disappointed that they could not perform offline events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re trying to meet as many fans as we can online,” he said. “All the people involved in the social pages, correct? Try to test the health of the crew and everyone else! We try too!”

Jackson said the group plans to create a fan signing event via video call, explaining that everyone will talk to their fans. “Because it’s also a first time for us to feel new, and it may feel special,” he said.

Members are asked when they think to themselves, “I think I’m romantic.” Jackson said with a laugh, “For me, it’s every moment.”

Jinyoung replied, “I don’t consider myself very romantic … I never feel that way …” She laughed and said, “I think fans should ask about this.”

Youngjae replied, “Lately, I prefer to give Coco a drink. So my answer is, when it comes to cooking for Coco!” BamBam replied, “When buying food for members!”

GOT7 also described what they wanted as a group charm, with those interviewed in interviews about how they got so many offers from the fashion and advertising world.

JB said, “There are synergies created when the seven into one. Because we all have different qualities that are very good, I feel sure he looks positive.”

Jinyoung show, “I heard people around said that she just likes to see us. I assume that energy like when members together and have fun, there are appealing.” BamBam said that the group is to show who she is and not seen him something else. “I feel like we’re trying not to lose ourselves,” he said.

The members asked if there was any update on their current life that they wanted to share with their fans.

JB said with a laugh, “Lately I’ve been watching the popular ‘Signal Heart’ show and closing my heart.” Jackson says, “I’m starting my diet again! Because I want to look good for you.”

Jinyoung said that because of this situation she has spent a lot of time in the house, which causes her to lose her mind when looking at the ceiling. “There were times when I was entertained,” he said. “I feel good that you do it well, though not often.”

Youngjae said she was dating and said she wanted to meet new fans. BamBam shows that he has been working hard, staying motivated. Yugyeom added, “I’ve enjoyed listening to music, but lately, I enjoy writing songs. That’s how I enjoy listening to music.”

GOT7 was then asked to describe what it looked like in the years since its debut in 2014.

JB said that he could grow up in the course of his work and now he could think more deeply, which he liked. “Although I was given the opportunity to go back in time and choose another career, I would choose the path now,” he said.

Mark said, “I’m grateful for our fans who always watch over us, love us, and be by their side. I’m very grateful that they love us, whether past or present, and support them.” Jackson said he still there are things you want to improve on yourself. “So, I thought, ‘I have to work hard to create a community that supports us,’” he said.

Jinyoung comments, “I thought, ‘Well, I’ve worked hard.’ Recently we practiced debut songs to perform on various shows, and I came back and watched the same choreographic video I wrote then. instead of now, I want to share a lot of different sides with myself as well in the future. “

Youngjae says, “I think sometimes, ‘I have to work hard’ or ‘I’ve tried a few other things. ‘I think it’s because of some of the things I regret. “BamBam adds,” I thought, “Seven years … very fast time, we’ve been working hard and I’m so far away!” And I have a lot of mixed emotions. “

Yugyeom also says that looking back on the past makes him aware of real-time speed. “I would love to release a different album in seven years,” he said. “Over the years, I feel that the bond between us and the fans has grown even more grateful.”

Finally, the group is talking about the purposes for 2020 show that the purpose of JB so everybody healthy. Mark said that as an idol who has a seven-year campaign, she expects an effort to make them see and think, “like trying GOT7 hardine, while gaining early, she absolutely wants to have the spirit.”

Jackson said his goal is to keep working hard at everything and never forget that every moment is precious. BamBam says, “I want to show my fans something good by taking care of their health, fitness, and body. Hope you all feel well.”

Jinyoung said, “I hope health for all people around, not only GOT7 and me. I believe that the spring are warm will come after the winter cold, and hopefully might no longer exist today when it can share a laugh together in everyday life as usual. “

