[GOT7’s Jackson Selected As World wide Ambassador For L’Oréal’s Skin Care Line For Guys]

L’Oréal has appointed GOT7’s Jackson as their new worldwide ambassador for L’Oréal Gentlemen Pro!

The beauty brand name declared that the idol will be their world wide ambassador for their men’s skin treatment line.

A source from L’Oréal said, “Jackson’s limitless efforts, spirit of challenge, and massive international influence fit with the impression of L’Oréal Men Qualified. We hope that by Jackson, lots of males will go after the price of brave worries.”

Many international makes are exhibiting interest in Jackson. A short while ago, he was the only male artist from Asia to surface in Adidas’s new marketing campaign film “Change Is a Group Sport.” He also has connections with Armani perfumes, Fendi, and Cartier’s JUSTE UN CLOU bracelet line.

Jackson unveiled pics and a video as L’Oréal’s new world ambassador on his social media accounts when expressing his joy about signing up for the L’Oréal family.

[email protected] #LOrealMen and #MenExpert #GLOBALambassador

Really worth It.

Pleased to join the L’Oréal Paris Men Pro spouse and children.

感恩加入家族?

World wide 가족 ?영광이에요 #TEAMWANG pic.twitter.com/MQSmE6EuWy — Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 (@JacksonWang852) February 20, 2020

Jackson also made remarkable achievements as a singer. He produced his 1st solo music “Papillon” in 2017. In 2018, he received the Choice Future Big Detail award at the “Teen Option Awards,” an award ceremony hosted by Fox Leisure in the U.S. His solo album “Mirrors” that was produced in Oct of past calendar year entered the Billboard 200 at No. 32.

