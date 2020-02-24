got7’s-jus2,-monsta-x,-and-seventeen-to-staff-up-for-2pm’s-“my-house”-include-at-“music-lender-in-dubai”

“Music Bank” has announced that a special effectiveness will be staged at its concert in Dubai up coming month!

GOT7’s device team Jus2 (JB and Yugyeom), MONSTA X, and SEVENTEEN will be taking to the stage jointly to carry out 2PM’s “My Home.” The track, which was produced in 2015, noticed a massive resurgence in reputation this year.

Look at a teaser for the remarkable effectiveness under!

뮤직뱅크 in DUBAI에서만 볼 수 있는

스페셜★스테이지 어서 와~ 3월 21일♥ 2020.03.21 (SAT) 5PM

MUSICBANK in DUBAI pic.twitter.com/VilaBJgf4i — 뮤직뱅크 (New music Lender) (@KBSMusicBank) February 24, 2020

“Music Financial institution in Dubai” will get spot on March 21 at the Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, and the present will afterwards be aired on KBS 2TV.