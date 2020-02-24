[GOTTHARD: ‘Bad News’ Lyric Movie]

Swiss rockers GOTTHARD will release their 13th studio album, “#13”, on March 13 by way of Nuclear Blast Documents. The official lyric video for the disc’s next one, “Lousy Information”, can be found down below.

“Poor News” is not only the opening monitor of the new album, it truly is also particularly what supporters and critics alike have grown to really like about the band — white scorching rock ‘n’ roll with the very best songwriting, a.k.a. classic GOTTHARD at its greatest.

“Negative Information” sees singer Nic Maeder at his most direct, showcasing his most vibrant and exhilarating properties. Empowered by wild, screaming guitars and thundering drums, his voice is a assertion to what the album is all about.

“We wrote this one particular with Eric Bazilian, a track about how individuals like to be all over you when you are profitable and enjoy to kick you when you’re down,” says Maeder. “It has a terrific basic rock riff.”

Amid the regular straight-up rock and roll that GOTTHARD is acknowledged for, “#13” gives extraordinary assortment concerning songs — this sort of as the rapidly difficult-and-significant “Each and every Time I Die”, the straight-to-the-issue lyrical information of “Male On A Mission”, old-university blues-rock with “An additional Previous Time”, epic ballads like “I Can Say I’m Sorry” and unbridled ’70s psychedelia with “Rescue Me”.

Aside from the evident standout of the report, the include of ABBA‘s entire world-well known strike “SOS”, the first one “Missteria” confidently shows the band’s enthusiasm for experimentation that is on show all over “#13”. The eccentric observe, whihc was created in collaboration with none other than Francis Rossi himself, combines an unmistakeable rock construction with thrives of oriental instrumentation and is a excellent foundation for the online video, recorded at the Madi-Zelt in Berlin. Unique mysticism, the sense of illusion and sensual dancers that remind the watcher of Salma Hayek‘s legendary overall look in “From Dusk Till Dawn”, body the band’s general performance involving velvet, deceptive mirrors, fog and interesting LED outcomes.

After 16 No. one albums, in excess of 3 million information bought globally and a lot more than 2000 live exhibits, “#13” proves that GOTTHARD, even immediately after 25 yrs, continue to appreciates how to present its supporters with exactly what they love about the band. “#13” was created by U.S. producer Paul Lani, whilst Leo Leoni upheld the function of co-producer for the album. The recordings of “#13” took put at the Yellow Household Studio in Lugano, although the mixing was done in Los Angeles and the remaining touches were being added by the renowned Darcy Appropriate at Valhalla Studios in New York.

“#13” will be obtainable on CD (jewelcase) with 13 tracks and as a particular edition collector’s box (together with a digipack with two bonus tracks, a bandana and a poster-booklet) as effectively as a double LP with two reward tracks.

“#13” monitor listing:

01. Lousy Information

02. Just about every Time I Die

03. Missteria

04. 10,000 Faces

05. S.O.S.

06. An additional Final Time

07. Better Than Really like

08. Preserve The Date

09. Marry You

10. Person On A Mission

11. No Time To Cry

12. I Can Say I’m Sorry

13. Rescue Me

Bonus tracks:

14. No Time To Cry (Demo Variation)

15. I Can Say I am Sorry (Piano Version)

GOTTHARD kicks off its German tour this April, joined by MAGNUM as exclusive visitor, prior to returning to Switzerland with aged mates from SHAKRA.