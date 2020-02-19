[Gov. Baker, Speaker DeLeo don’t phone for Rep. Nangle to move down]

Gov. Charlie Baker and Residence Speaker Robert DeLeo did not call for point out Rep. David Nangle to eliminate his 6-determine put up at the State Home, as a substitute labeling the rates towards the Lowell Democrat “serious” and “troubling.”

“They’re significant rates and I anticipate that they will be absolutely investigated by the U.S. Legal professional,” Baker said.

DeLeo stated in a statement: “The allegations versus Agent Nangle are serious and troubling and, if correct, signify a considerable betrayal of the community belief. I was shocked and let down to study of his indictment this early morning.

Nangle, 59, is one of DeLeo’s best lieutenants who also serves on the Property Ethics Committee. All those posts pushed his fork out to $114,900 previous year.

He was arrested at his house Tuesday by FBI and IRS brokers on 28 federal fees of using campaign resources to pay for private costs and gambling money owed, defrauding his financial institution loan company and gathering money that he unsuccessful to report to the IRS.

DeLeo explained he by no means noticed it coming.

“Representative Nangle has been a friend and colleague for above 20 many years. Hardly ever when all through that time did I have an inkling that he experienced a gambling trouble, substantially much less a gambling trouble as in depth as what has been described right now,” DeLeo reported Tuesday.

The speaker included he was informed of the federal probe, while.

“I can affirm that the Home of Representatives been given a federal grand jury subpoena from the United States Lawyer requesting specific data relating to the federal grand jury investigation, which we now know resulted in today’s indictment,” DeLeo mentioned. “The House of Reps cooperated absolutely with this subpoena and will continue to cooperate totally with the United States Attorney’s investigation.”

DeLeo, citing a gag purchase from federal prosecutors, mentioned he could not comment further more.

“The United States Attorney’s Place of work has asked for that the Home of Associates chorus from talking about the information of its investigation, and, as these, I can not supply any supplemental comment. Any extra thoughts on the indictment must be directed to the United States Attorney’s Workplace,” DeLeo mentioned.

“It’s quite unhappy news,” former condition Sen. Steve Panagiotakos stated. “He’s a close friend.”

Panagiotakos and Nangle’s friendship goes back to their childhood in Lowell and prolonged to the Condition Dwelling, the place Nangle worked for Panagiotakos as an aide. A Lowell Democrat, Nangle has represented areas of Lowell and Chelmsford for about 20 years. He is also a division chair in Home Speaker Robert DeLeo’s management workforce.

“I’ve regarded him to be there to assist persons in need to have and folks who are down on their luck — that is him,” Panagiotakos claimed.

Emma Murphy of the Lowell Sunshine contributed to this tale.