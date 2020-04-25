Gov. Cuomo may refer special legislators to the state

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 / 09:38 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 24, 2020 / 09:39 PM EDT

FILE – In this video March 24, 2020, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking during a news conference in New York. Cuomo will be a guest on HBO’s “Axios” documentary, moving to a new night on Monday. (AP Photo / John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday night a bill to repeal the 50th state election held on June 23.

A special election was held between Democrat John Mannion and Republican Angela Renna to fill the vacancy left by Republican Robert Antonacci.

Antonacci was elected to the state Supreme Court last November. The 50th State Legislature has sections of Onondaga County and Cayuga County.

The seat will be held until the November general election. The special election was set for April 28, but it came back on June 23 due to an epidemic of coronavirus.

The governor’s bill will exclude special state elections and special state legislatures. Electoral laws do not apply to state and local leaders that are set for the day.

He would like to send all voters to a neutral election in June.

