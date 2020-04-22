Gov. Cuomo, Pres. Trump met, discussed coronavirus research, federal funding

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 / 07:17 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 22, 2020 / 07:17 AM EDT

United States (WSYR-TV) – The “perfect decision” is what Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a meeting with President Donald Trump and new details on how New York will interact with the federal government as we carefully consider continues to restart.

At the top of the headline is the COVID-19 test. Cuomo said Trump agreed to work to reach the critical goal of running all tests, including antibody testing, from 20,000 to 40,000 a day.

They believe this breach comes when it comes to testing:

The state determines the location, frequency, and number of tests administered, as well as administering the tests and assigning contact information to the infected person.

The federal government is in place to help national manufacturers develop their approach to maximize test production and to help test states to prevent states from taking action against one another.

The subject of the dispute is federal money. The most recent federal aid package provides more funding for small businesses and airlines, but no funding has been allocated to the state. The state is in charge of their own renovations, and Cuomo said this would require a regional reorganization.

Cuomo said, “the restart should be on the bottom line where it can be activated.” It’s an emergency. One switch, switch off everything. Ok, so we understand how to work in a closed community. How do you open it? But how do you think about the fact that Western New York, North Country, Central New York, can have a slightly different situation? ”

Cuomo added that Trump said they would work to include state funds and other federal departments.