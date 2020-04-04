Gov. David Ige is calling on President Donald Trump to allow the Federal Detention Center near Daniel K. Inouye International to provide state prison facilities to facilitate overcrowding in state corrections facilities in the face of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Ige said in a letter to Trump on Friday, “The prisoners we are seeking to transfer are primarily prison inmates accused or, convicted of them, crimes against persons, crimes of domestic violence or violations of temporary restraining orders and protective orders.” “The transfers would be of course temporary and on an available space basis.”

Ige says state prisons and prison facilities are operating above capacity. “A reduction in the prison population density reduces the likelihood of COVID outbreaks among inmates and correctional staff, and is therefore a critical measure.”

The governor noted that the state already has a standing contract to remain temporarily incarcerated at the FDC.

The state currently has 97 inmates at the federal facility, said Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Toni Schwartz. Everyone was already in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in Halawa, he said.

However, Ige said in his letter, “we have been informed that the FDC does not accept transfer prisoners at this time” despite not being in capacity.

It is not clear how many empty beds are available at FDC. A Star-advertising call from the facility’s media contacts has not been returned. The facility’s website says its total population of male and female prisoners is 436.

Prisoner Rights activists said that the transfer of prisoners to the FDC will not help ease the potential for the spread of COVID-19 among inmates and inmates working with correctional facilities and family members.

Carrie Ann Shirota, a lawyer and a member of the Hawaii Justice Coalition, said: “Prisons, prisons and detention centers by their design and nature are the worst places to be in a life-threatening pandemic.”

Shirota said “there are already outbreaks of COVID-19 in federal detention centers and prisons.”

“Moving people from an overcrowded prison to the Federal Detention Center will put people and FDC staff in harm’s way,” he said. “In turn, this is not going to help our community flat the curve.”

Kat Brady, Coordinator for Community Prisons Alliance, says federal officials are already looking into getting people released and moving them to prison.

The state’s Office of Public Defender has asked the Hawaii Supreme Court to allow certain inmates, especially in state prisons rather than prisons, to be released. No case of coronavirus infection was reported at the Hawaii correction facility as of Wednesday, but Public Defender James Tabe and prison lawyer warn it it might just be a matter of time, and that once it does happen, an exponential rate of infection middle prisoners and staff corrections will outpace state hospitals.

Attorney General Clare E. Connors and three of the state prosecutors in four counties have raised concerns about who could be released and under what conditions, citing public safety concerns.

Honolulu Acting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto said the Tabe office is seeking to release violent offenders, not just those with little potential for public harm.

Tabe denied that seeking the release of violent offenders is part of his record against the state.

The court on Thursday appointed retired Intermediate Court of Appeals Judge Daniel Foley to be the independent special master who will weigh the arguments and make a recommendation to the judges by Wednesday.

In related news on Friday, Schwartz said the results of COVID-19 testing for an OCCC prison suspected of being infected become negative. The inmate, who was placed in medical isolation at OCCC “out of an abundance of caution,” had exhibited clinical symptoms and had been tested before going to DPS custody, Schwartz said.

Though Hawaii facilities have yet to register any coronavirus infections, with reports of widespread spread of the disease in some of the nation’s largest prisons and prisons, the debate over releasing prisoners because of the coronavirus crisis is taking place nationwide.

In California, where coronavirus infections have begun to move into the state’s prison system, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced he is giving early release of 3,500 inmates in an effort to reduce trapping. But prison attorneys want the state to take more action and take their case to federal court, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In Hawaii, the Department of Public Safety says it has taken a number of steps to avoid overcrowding. But local prison advocates believe these steps are ineffective.