Gov. DeSantis declares condition of unexpected emergency in Florida in reaction to coronavirus

Tampa Bay Place 6th grader results in being advocate for university option
Video
Crude oil price tag drop sets off U.S. stock market place plunge
Video
Pasco tells woman to resolve sidewalk herself
Video
Help to make daylight saving time long-lasting grows on Capitol Hill
Movie
Blake Snell on his next start off of the spring
Online video
one of the new members of the Rays still desires to locate a dwelling in the place
Online video
Kevin Income on the plan of starting to be neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo
Online video
97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy
Video clip
Coronavirus Q&A: Global wellness pro answers inquiries live on WFLA Now
Video clip
Law enforcement: Driver shot, killed though traveling on I-75 in North Port space
Video
1 lifeless, 2 injured in Tampa shooting law enforcement investigating
Video
2 Sarasota County students ‘excluded from school’ due to contact with coronavirus patient
Video