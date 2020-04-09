Gov. DeSantis delays Pasco municipal elections due to COVID-19

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has delayed the Pasco County municipal elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. DeSantis signed the government order delaying the elections Wednesday evening, at the request of Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 15,698 cases and 323 fatalities

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ buy in influence as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Vacationers from NY tri-state region and New Orleans coming to Florida need to quarantine for 14 times under new executive buy

Florida faculties closed as a result of at the very least Could 1

“In buy to be certain most citizen participation in the electoral procedure and give a protected and orderly course of action for persons trying to get to workout their right to vote, to lessen citizen exposure to threat for the duration of this unexpected emergency, and to secure the integrity of the electoral procedure, I hereby declare that an election emergency exists in Pasco County,” the order reads.

Polk County just held its municipal elections on Tuesday, for the duration of times of social distancing rules.

Pasco’s municipal elections have been scheduled for April 14 for the towns of San Antonio, Dade Town and Zephyrhills.

The government get does not list a date when elections will just take spot.

