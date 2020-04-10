Gov. DeSantis Falsely Claims COVID-19 Doesn’t Threaten Small children

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) wrongly asserted on Thursday that COVID-19 does not pose any risk to individuals underneath 25 though he was making a case for owning children go back to faculty even as the virus proceeds to distribute throughout the country.

All through a press meeting, DeSantis claimed there hasn’t been “a solitary fatality” in that age group from the sickness in the U.S. as he was describing why he was hunting at reopening the universities in his point out.

“For what ever explanation it just doesn’t seem to threaten little ones,” the governor reported.

DeSantis acknowledged that the coronavirus is risky to people who are 65 and about, but argued that that wasn’t the situation for young men and women.

“If you’re younger, it just has not had an effects,” he reported. “So that ought to element into how we’re viewing this.”

Having said that, the Facilities for Condition Management and Avoidance (CDC) claimed on Friday that there have been 2,572 confirmed scenarios of COVID-19 between children below 18 from February 12 to April 2. 147 of all those situations led to hospitalization, such as the ICU, and three youngsters have died from the illness.

Additionally, public overall health officers have warned that though young Us residents are significantly less most likely to develop into severely unwell from the condition, they risk transmitting it to older persons and should therefore adhere to social distancing recommendations.

