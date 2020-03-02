Gov. DeSantis to explore Tampa Bay coronavirus exams at 10:thirty a.m.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state dignitaries will hold a news conference Monday morning just after two folks in Manatee and Hillsborough counties analyzed “presumptively positive’ for coronavirus, according to the governor’s business office.

Gov. Desantis issued a statewide general public health and fitness crisis Sunday night time in the wake of the two good tests. Equally checks however require to be confirmed by the CDC.

In the meantime, Gov. Desantis and other dignitaries will speak more about the two cases and what the point out is doing at 10: 30 a.m. at the Florida Office of Health and fitness Tampa Department Laboratory.

Whilst the overall rapid threat to the public stays small, Florida officers have expressed their dedication to making certain just about every situation is taken care of as immediately and properly.

“I have been doing the job with federal partners and our Section of Overall health to ensure that communities are ready to cope with the problems offered by COVID-19. The devoted pros at our county health departments, as well as those doing work at regional health-related suppliers, are well equipped to handle these and future circumstances. Condition Surgeon Normal Dr. Scott Rivkees has taken ideal, decisive motion to enable influence the greatest doable outcomes, and I will continue on directing our point out organizations to do what ever is needed to prioritize the overall health and properly-remaining of Florida residents.” Governor Ron DeSantis

“Florida is a national chief in public health, and that speedily became apparent as before long as we received data about presumptive optimistic instances of COVID-19 in our state. General public overall health teams from our Office of Health have previously started partaking

with the impacted people today and are rapidly doing the job to pinpointing and

contacting every person who may perhaps be likely afflicted by this virus. Thanks to the in depth preparations and tireless operate the Department’s employees has been

enterprise due to the fact facts regarding COVID-19 grew to become accessible in early

January, our county overall health departments, professional medical suppliers and all other

associates in community wellness are very well geared up to stop the spread of COVID-19.” Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuez

“This is the situation that we get ready for each and every day in community health and fitness. The Office is transferring forward with the proper options, and we are functioning specifically with the Facilities for Condition Manage and Avoidance (CDC) and neighborhood clinical vendors to be certain these individuals obtain the proper remedy and that anybody who has arrive

into contact with them is following the vital protocols, restricting or

stopping any even further spread. Thanks to Florida’s built-in public wellness process, we have been capable to proactively have interaction and system with our general public wellbeing partners at every single degree, enabling us to consider these critical techniques in a very expeditious way. Our epidemiological teams are between the finest in the country, and they are appropriate now aggressively pursuing each prospective guide in the course of these significant early moments of this outbreak in Florida.” Condition Surgeon Basic Dr. Scott Rivkees

“Now is the time for the point out and our neighborhood governments to work with each other with the Office of Wellbeing, the CDC, and our hospitals to incorporate the virus and assure every individual has entry to diagnostic tests and treatment method. We all have a obligation to help contain the virus. Clean your arms frequently keep residence if you are ill. If you experience signs of the Coronavirus, speak to the Department of Health and fitness right away.” Sarasota Agent Margaret Very good

“The wellbeing and safety of just about every Floridian, particularly the elderly and all those with compromised immune systems, stay my best precedence. I will proceed to get the job done with the Trump Administration and Governor DeSantis to make certain our Condition has the resources and information and facts it needs. I am doing work with my colleagues in Congress on a funding deal to be certain Florida has every single offered federal useful resource to react to the coronavirus, and I seem ahead to its swift passage in the coming weeks.” Senator Marco Rubio

