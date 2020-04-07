Gov. Edwards cautiously optimistic in state’s battle against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE – Monday marked 4 weeks considering that Louisiana noted its very first case of coronavirus. With instances now north of 14,000, Gov. John Bel Edwards suggests items are starting to look promising.

“We are starting to see serious symptoms that these mitigation steps that we put into put months back are setting up to bear serious success,” Edwards said.

All those mitigation actions blended with compliance from residents across the state and the surging of health care have Edwards cautiously optimistic.

“We are hopeful that we’re seeing the beginning of the flattening of the curve and that these attempts are likely to go on through additional compliance from folks across the state,” Edwards claimed.

Edwards also points to the state’s immediate rise in tests. As of Monday, 69,166 tests experienced been administered statewide, placing Louisiana next per capita in screening.

“We have a visibility throughout the point out of Louisiana that is rather significantly unmatched across the United States,” Edwards stated. “As a final result, as we get an idea of just how considerably COVID we actually have, the proportion of people remaining hospitalized and the proportion of people today who are dying are obtaining substantially, significantly, a great deal nearer to the normal. What you would normally see.”

At his daily press meeting, Edwards also praised healthcare staff for aiding to preserve hospitals from exceeding capacity.

“They are minimizing the selection of individuals who have to at any time get on a ventilator in the initially area,” Edwards said. “They’re performing a excellent task reducing the variety of days that the regular patient has to continue to be on a ventilator.”

Even with good news, Edwards reiterated that inhabitants simply cannot turn out to be complacent or assume the function is accomplished.

“The worry is that I am telling persons that and they are going to say ‘oh the process at hand is attained and we can go again to undertaking no matter what it is that we commonly do and behaving as we generally would,'” Edwards said.

“That is exactly the erroneous answer. I say that due to the fact if we’ve started off to flatten the curve, it is only for the reason that of the mitigation actions. It is only because of the social distancing and the improved cleanliness tactics.”