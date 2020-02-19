[Gov. Gavin Newsom to produce State of the Point out deal with in Sacramento]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to produce his State of the State tackle just before a joint conference of the California Legislature on Wednesday.

The Governor is expected to concentrate on a amount of troubles influencing California, including the homeless disaster, economical housing, wellbeing treatment, and his agenda to overcome climate improve.

Newsom is also envisioned to get in touch with for additional mental health and fitness treatment to help the state’s homeless populace.

His address is set to commence at 10: 30 a.m.

