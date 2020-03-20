Gov. Inslee asks President Trump to mail U.S.S Mercy to aid in COVID-19 response

March 19, 2020 7:22 PM

Emily Oliver

Posted: March 19, 2020 7:22 PM

Governor Jay Inslee has questioned President Trump to deliver the U.S.S. Mercy to Seattle to aid clinical personnel in that region who are battling to continue to keep up with a climbing variety of COVID-19 instances.

In a letter addressed to the President on Tuesday, Inslee stressed the want for supplemental assistance, including he anticipates Seattle-region hospitals will be in crisis by the stop of March.

“With each working day that passes, the range of accessible physicians and nurses in Washington decreases as ailment and fatigue just take their toll,” Inslee claimed.

“As the quantity of available medical experts decreases, we do not have the skill to deal with the surge in new COVID-19 people on our personal.”

The Navy healthcare facility ship arrives totally geared up with medical doctors, clinical workers, and supplies- all of which Inslee claimed are all important to preventing the spread of the virus.

According to Inslee, Washington now will make up 61% of the deaths brought on by COVID-19.

“I can assume of no improved way to sign to the citizens of Washington that their Federal governing administration is completely fully commited to their well being and survival that the sight of a huge U.S. Navy medical center ship dropping anchor in the harbor at Seattle,” Inslee mentioned.

You can go through the whole letter down below.

On Tuesday, I despatched a letter to Pres. Trump requesting he dispatch the U.S.S Mercy to WA. It would give essential clinical capacity, staff and machines to our location.

There is no improved way to present Washingtonians the fed. govt. is below to help them.https://t.co/8Se5zJPj2J pic.twitter.com/Qt6f4OibWg

— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 20, 2020

