Gov. Lee envisioned to make handgun announcement Thursday

By
Nellie McDonald
-
gov.-lee-envisioned-to-make-handgun-announcement-thursday



By
Sam Stockard


Up to date: February 27, 2020 9: 10 AM CT |
Released: February 27, 2020 nine: 10 AM CT

Bill Lee

Sam Stockard

Sam Stockard

Sam Stockard is a Nashville-based reporter with much more than 30 years of journalism encounter as a writer, editor and columnist masking the point out Legislature and Tennessee politics for The Everyday Memphian.

E-mail Editions

Sign up for our morning and evening editions, as well as breaking news.

  1. one.

    Brother Joel, CBHS legend, off for sabbatical, then retirement




  2. 2.

    Here’s what would happen if COVID-19 entered a town




  3. 3.

    Town Silo coming to Germantown




  4. 4.

    Residency guidelines go absent for sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, corrections officers




  5. five.

    Foul hassle plagues ‘angry’ Tigers in reduction at SMU