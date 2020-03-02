gov.-newsom-speaks-in-bay-location-as-component-of-statewide-school-tour

OAKLAND, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke at Manzanita Group School in Oakland as aspect of his statewide tour of faculties.

Gov. Newsom was joined by State Senators Nancy Skinner and Steve Glazer, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Board of Education and learning President Jody London and Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell,

Similar: 2 new coronavirus conditions in Santa Clara County, one assessments presumptive favourable in San Mateo County

The governor toured the campus to see parts in which the district could strengthen the school if Proposition 13 ended up to go.

See far more tales on Gov. Gavin Newsom in this article.