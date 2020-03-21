Gov. Tony Evers stories first fatalities because of to COVID-19

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 / 08:21 AM CDT / Current: Mar 20, 2020 / 08:59 AM CDT

MADISON (WFRV) — With each other with state health officers at the Wisconsin Section of Overall health Expert services (DHS), Gov. Tony Evers verified two fatalities in Wisconsin due to COVID-19. The initially dying was a gentleman in his 50s from Fond Du Lac County. The 2nd death was a male in his 90s from Ozaukee County.

“Our hearts go out to all the beloved types impacted by these fatalities, and to all people struggling from this virus,” said Gov. Evers. “We are fully commited to battling the distribute of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to figure out the tough do the job and bravery of our nurses, physicians, point out health and fitness officials, and all all those on the front lines in the energy to help save life. Together we will get through this historic wellness challenge.”

Doing work with the Facilities for Sickness Management and Wisconsin public health and fitness officials, Gov. Evers declared a condition of crisis on March 12, 2020. This motion allowed DHS to use all accessible assets to respond to and consist of the outbreak.

“We are pretty saddened by the loss of life of these people today and my coronary heart goes out to the loved ones, community, well being companies and community health officers,” claimed DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We are operating nonstop with health-related team across the condition to reduce the distribute of COVID-19 and assist protect the wellness and protection of Wisconsinites.”

Testing for COVID-19 is remaining finished in Wisconsin by way of equally the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at the College of Wisconsin – Madison and at the City of Milwaukee Well being Division, as effectively as private labs during the point out.

In accordance to the condition, Wisconsin is prioritizing tests for COVID-19 because of a shortage of elements essential to run the checks.

“It is significant that we reserve our testing potential for folks who are critically unwell and health care workers on the front strains. This will aid us preserve our health care workforce protected and balanced and aid prevent the unfold of the virus. A lot of states throughout the nation are grappling with this exact same trouble. We have been doing work with our companions in the federal governing administration, in the non-public sector, and our public universities to try to get the substances necessary to operate these checks,” a statement from the workplace of Governor Evers study.

DHS is performing with neighborhood and tribal wellness officers, health and fitness treatment vendors, and other companions to modify the reaction to COVID-19 as necessary. The public need to proceed to comply with very simple techniques to stay away from having unwell, such as: