Gov. Whitmer cancels Coronavirus contract with Democratic political consultant

Following a report from Breitbart News exposing the partisan connections of a company contracted to collect sensitive personal information from coronavirus patients, Gov. Michigan Gretchen Whitmer (D) canceled the agreement.

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement:

As part of efforts to continue expanding COVID-19 testing and potentially exposed Michiganders contact mapping, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) again expanded its test criteria to include all workers essentials that still present their personal activity, whether they be. symptoms or not, and launched a large-scale effort with more than 2,000 volunteers to expand contact-tracking capabilities. …

Contact localization is a proven public health strategy that involves identifying those affected by COVID-19 and interviewing friends, families and other people close to this person about their contacts and symptoms. MDHHS contracts with Great Lakes Community Engagement, a company that specializes in outreach campaigns to engage citizens, and Every Action VAN, an individual non-profit voter / contact platform to provide software that helps organize remote banking. of phones and keep track of information and contacts

“Great Lakes Community Engagement” is an entity linked to Mike Kolehouse, a Democratic political consultant.

Whitmer canceled the contract Tuesday afternoon.

Crain’s report:

The Michigan Institute of Public Health on Monday signed a $ 194,250 contract with Grand Rapids Great Lakes Community Engagement to manage more than 400 trained volunteers who would have been calling and polling people who tested positive. for COVID-19.

“The problem is being corrected and the (State Emergency Operations Center) will select a different software provider and platform,” said Tiffany Brown, Whitmer’s spokeswoman.

NGP VAN, another contract vendor, by Crain, “has been an email service seller for Whitmer’s re-election campaign, billing the governor’s campaign committee for $ 4,750 between August and December of 2019 “.

Livingston County Commissioner Wes Nakagiri, who volunteered for the contact localization program, was the first to discover the connection.

According to Nakagiri’s website:

When tracked, volunteers are assigned to assist Public Health officials in reaching out to the citizens who have come in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with a coronavirus. Volunteers make phone calls to convey important instructions to citizens who are more likely to contract the coronavirus. Additionally, volunteers might ask personal questions such as: How is your health? Do you have a breath? Do you have abdominal pain? Can you tell me the names and ages of the people who live in your house? What is your email address? Volunteers then record the results of these phone calls to a database apparently used by medical professionals.

“This allows NGP VAN to share this sensitive information with both MDHHS and Democratic candidates,” said Nakagiri.

“Providing confidential information collected from contacting Democratic candidates is a serious breach of public trust.”

