Government allocates $ 30 million to help develop underused Maori land across New Zealand

The government has allocated $ 30 million to facilitate investment in underutilized Maori land and will amend the law to reduce barriers to the development of this land.

The sum comes from the $ 100 million Whenua Māori investment fund, created last year, which comes from the $ 3 billion Provencal Growth Fund (PGF).

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, the minister responsible for the fund, said the $ 30 million in grants covered 30 initiatives in eight regions of the country.

An additional $ 40 million in claims is currently being assessed by officials, he said.

When announced last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Whenua Māori Fund would allow Maori to access the money needed to advance investment-ready but struggling projects to start.

Ardern said that about 80% of Maori freehold land was underutilized or unproductive.

The money will be used to develop this type of land which, according to Jones, would offer Māori landowners the opportunity to create their own wealth, increase their income and well-being.

The Waima Tohu B Ahu Whenua Trust of Northland, for example, will receive nearly $ 1 million for land clearing so that the land can be developed.

The Tairāwhiti Te Rimu Trust will receive close to $ 900,000 to convert up to 25 hectares of agricultural land into a citrus orchard.

Jones said the funding would “unlock the economic potential” of the land and lead to improved productivity, better returns for beneficiaries and the creation of new local jobs.

“This allocation is an excellent example of how the government works in partnership with the Maori for the benefit of our people, our communities and our regions.”

At the same time, Maori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta said that the government will facilitate the owners of Maori land to develop their property.

The law on local authorities (rating) will be amended so that any property rate can be written off, if the authorities consider that the rates are irrecoverable.

This includes rate arrears inherited from deceased Maori landowners.

For the moment, Mahuta has stated that most of the rate arrears on Maori freehold land are on unused land and that the majority of it arises from the non-payment of penalties rather than from the original rate invoices.

“This proposal would give the current owners a” clean slate “so they can start from scratch,” she said.

“The owners will be able to submit proposals to their local council without fear of having to pay rate arrears before starting any type of development.”

There are approximately 1.4 million hectares of free Maori land and much of it is unused or underdeveloped, according to government data.

