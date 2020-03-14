Government Announces Yes Bank Restructuring Plan, Moratorium on Abolition in 3 Business Days – News from India

The government on Saturday informed the crisis bank restructuring plan Yes and said the moratorium it had introduced on March 5 would be lifted within three business days. The plan was approved on Friday by the Federal Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The plan comes a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that SBI would invest up to 49% of its capital in Yes Bank as part of the RBI-backed scheme of DA, Ltd Bank.

The new board, which will include two SBI directors, will be set up within seven days. The administrator of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), former SBI chief financial officer Prashant Kumar, will step down seven days after the moratorium is lifted, Sitharaman said at a press briefing.

On Thursday, the SBI reported to the stock market that its board had approved a proposal to invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank by buying 7.250 million shares at Rs 10 apiece. mint examined the copy of the proposal, although the contours of the cabinet’s final approval are not yet known.

According to the proposal, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will infuse ₹ 1000 crore, Axis Bank Rs 600, and Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) Ltd Rs 500 crore in Da Bank. The amount of investment that Life Insurance Corp. will provide. from India (LIC) is awaiting board approval, according to a person with knowledge of the development.

Under the new proposed share structure, SBI may hold 45.74% stake, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank may hold 6.31% and Axis Bank and KMB may hold approximately 3.5%. Holders of Tier 1 (AT1) bonds may hold 10.73% and existing shareholders 14.79%. Despite the infusion, Da Bank will still be a private bank, said two other people are aware of it.

The management of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, KMB and Axis Bank approved the investments.

Sitharaman also said that other investors would undergo a three-year lock-in for 75% of their investment, while for SBI the investment blocking was unchanged at 26%, as announced in the draft scheme.

The replacement for SBI and other investors remains three years, according to the rebuild scheme.

