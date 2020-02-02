Government gives in to pressure, sometimes bans fireworks

There will be enough different types of firecrackers available so that people can continue to enjoy the New Year, Acting Interior Minister Stientje van Veldhoven confirmed after the government’s decision to introduce a partial ban.

The cabinet agreed on Friday to stop selling rockets, firecrackers and fireworks to the public this year, as they are the cause of most injuries and the greatest threat to rescue workers.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said earlier this month that such a move could be considered after it was announced that two people had died and nearly 1,300 people were treated for fireworks injuries during this year’s celebrations.

The decision to introduce the ban was in line with the recommendations of the police and the Security Council. The Dutch security authority requested such a ban in 2017.

Details of how the ban will be monitored and enforced and the amount of the fines will be determined at a later date.

The new rules also allow cities to ban fireworks in certain areas or as a whole, as Rotterdam and Amsterdam have announced.

The Dutch pyrotechnic association said in a reaction that it respected the ban, but pointed out that some sellers had already bought shares for this year’s celebrations.

They should be compensated for the financial loss, the organization said.

Rutte said at his weekly press conference on Friday that there would be no compensation for fireworks sellers as this is one of the risks to doing business.

