“Government has acted hatefully on our Covid-19 suggestions”: Sonia Gandhi – India News

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that the government’s proposals to resolve the Covid-19 crisis were only partially effective. At a meeting of the highest decision-making body of the decision-making party, the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi said that “the Serbs’ big-heartedness and determination were evident in his absence.”

“Since our meeting three weeks ago, the pandemic has grown at an alarming rate – both in its spread and in its speed,” the Congress president said in her opening address.

“I offered our constructive cooperation and suggestions. Unfortunately, they are only partially and unhappily treated. The compassion, great hearts and resourcefulness of the central government are striking in his absence, ”she added.

She also said that certain sections of society, such as farm workers, migrant workers, construction workers and those from the unorganized sector, are facing acute difficulties. “Trade, commerce and industry stopped and living conditions were destroyed.”

“We have repeatedly called on the prime ministers that there is no alternative to testing, search and quarantine. Unfortunately, testing is still low and test kits are still supplied and of poor quality. The number and quality of PPE is poor,” she said.

The Congress president wrote a series of letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues related to the March 23 coronavirus pandemic.

In her letters, she welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s decision to provide people with a free 5 kg meal, in addition to the rights under the National Food Safety Act from April to June, and offered suggestions that would help counteract the detrimental impact of incarceration on livelihoods. from the people.

She also formed a Congress Party advisory group headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to discuss current issues related to the coronavirus epidemic and formulate party views on various issues.

