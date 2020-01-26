Government ID card woman killed in shootout in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities identified the woman who was killed in a downtown Seattle shootout that injured seven people and raised questions about downtown safety.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Friday that Tanya Jackson, 50, a resident of a residential community, was killed in the Wednesday night shootout, the Seattle Times reported.

Jackson was in a good mood when she left Plymouth Housing to go downtown, said Kelli Larsen, the facility’s chief program officer for people with physical and / or mental illnesses who find finding and maintaining traditional living space one Make a challenge for yourself.

“She said” bye “and she had a big smile on her face,” said Larsen, who was informed about the exchange by one of her staff.

Jackson had a reputation for always being happy among the staff who managed her building, the Times reports.

“She had a very rich life,” said Larsen.

Like others who got caught in the crossfire on Wednesday, Jackson just went about her day like she always did.

“It’s just not right,” said Larsen. “It shouldn’t happen.”

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said two gun victims remained in the hospital on Saturday and a 9-year-old boy who was shot was released from the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Carmen Best, Seattle police chief, said a 21-year-old man who had been injured in the shootout was also a suspected gunman who was arrested in the hospital on Wednesday night for possessing an illegal weapon.

The police searched for two more suspects who were classified as armed and dangerous: Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver (both 24). The records show that both have lengthy arrest records, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said both have gang connections.