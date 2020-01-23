Government implements pandemic response plan following coronavirus outbreak in China

The Minister of Health has rejected allegations that health officials are not properly preparing for a possible arrival of the deadly coronavirus and said the government was “alert but not alarmed”.

There have been 17 deaths and more than 540 confirmed cases of flu-like viruses in China, with the city of Wuhan, the center of the epidemic, the closure of public transport and people advising against leaving the region.

Although there have been no confirmed cases in New Zealand, the National Party says the government has been slow to take steps to prepare if it lands on our shores.

“The prudent response would be to provide information to passengers from affected countries and to screen for early symptoms of visitors,” said National Party health spokesman Michael Woodhouse.

The opposition called on the authorities to make coronavirus a reportable disease, to ask health questions of those arriving in the country and to intensify surveillance at international airports.

“As the Chinese New Year celebrations are fast approaching, a large number of expected international visitors, associated with large gatherings, increase the risk of the virus arriving in New Zealand and spreading,” said Woodhouse.

But Health Minister David Clark said New Zealand health officials have been monitoring the spread of the virus since January 6 and the Ministry of Health has sent two notifications since.

“It is fair to qualify our response at this time as alert but not alarmed,” Clark told reporters.

“No cases have been identified in New Zealand, but we have nonetheless started our pandemic response in accordance with our pandemic plan.”

The World Health Organization has met to discuss the global risk posed by the virus, but has postponed the decision to declare an international emergency until tomorrow.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and working with international partners,” said Clark.

Clark said the Ministry of Health has already set up an incident management team, that a cabinet document is already underway on the matter and that information is being distributed to those arriving in the country.

“This is a worrying situation, a developing situation and we want to be ahead of the curve,” said Clark.

