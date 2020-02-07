Government inaction leaves door open to measles epidemic: Ministry of Health report

By Nicholas Jones at Apia

The measles epidemics that put New Zealand children in intensive care before likely spreading to Samoa where children have died could have been prevented if the government had heeded expert advice and filled the knowledge gaps. immunity fueled by a racist health system.

This finding is reflected in an overwhelming report from the Department of Health, obtained by the Weekend Herald as part of an investigation into how government inaction has left the door open for the preventable disease epidemic. last year.

Measles is believed to have spread with travelers to Samoa – a situation that appalled scientists, including Dr. Helen Petousis-Harris, immunologist and vaccine specialist at the University of Auckland.

“Exporting a disease to a country where healthcare is fragmented is something to be ashamed of,” she said of the likelihood, which government officials said was highly likely.

This week, Weekend Herald visited a Samoan village where at least 10 children died in a disaster that ravaged the country at the end of last year and left 83 dead.

Focus: At the end of 2019, Samoa suffered an epidemic of measles and the impact is evident on the fresh graves of young children. Video / Mike Scott

The neighboring houses of Toamua, just outside of Apia, have new child-sized burial plots in the front yard. A woman spoke of the loss of two grandchildren, and a pastor who helped bury three children said that he had never experienced anything like it.

“The disease spread from family to family,” said the Reverend Dr. Eletise Suluvale.

“We are used to a child in a year, or two or three years. But what we had was seven in a month.”

The ministry’s report was compiled by its communicable disease team with input from the national verification committee for the elimination of measles and rubella (NVC), a group of the country’s best experts. Measles epidemics had not yet taken off in Samoa when the report was finalized in August.

“The epidemics have been fueled by the immunity deficit of the New Zealand population,” the ministry warned.

“No funding has been available at the national level to support additional immunization activities to increase immunity against measles.”

Reverend Dr. Eletise Suluvale, of the Christian Congregational Church in Toamua, Samoa, buried three children from his church who died of measles. Photo / Mike Scott

Since May 2017, the committee of experts has unsuccessfully pleaded for targeted “catch-up” and vaccination programs.

“The NVC notes with disappointment that the recent increase in measles imports and the ensuing epidemics could have been avoided if its recommendations had been implemented in a timely manner,” said the ministry’s report.

Officials are planning targeted immunization work for 2020, the report notes, but no funding has been committed. The money is finally ready to be found; The Minister of Health, Julie Anne Genter, confirmed an imminent announcement. She criticized National for leaving the health system underfunded.

However, National Health Spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said that the previous government had lowered childhood immunization rates from 67% in 2007 to about 93% in October 2017 and that “since then, 19 of our 20 DHB vaccines have declined. “

Flowers on the grave of Lagia Palu, 5, dead from measles. Photo / Mike Scott

Documents show that NVC experts urged officials to “address the factors in the system (including institutional racism) that create equity gaps”. Institutional racism is a term that means that the procedures or practices of particular organizations cause certain groups to have an advantage over others.

Dr. Nikki Turner chairs the NVC, but spoke to Weekend Herald in his role as director of the National Advisory Center for Immunization. She said examples of institutional racism could include Maori families feeling less welcome in health services or being treated differently.

“There are two reasons why we have coverage issues. The first is the historical gaps in immunity, especially among adolescents and young people and middle-aged adults. The second is the lower coverage of our childhood immunization program, especially for Tamariki Maori and children from low-income families. “

The Samoan authorities are facing their own criticisms. Vaccination rates were among the lowest in the world, and the country’s MMR vaccination program was suspended for months due to the deaths of two toddlers in 2018. It was later confirmed that these cases were due to human error when nurses (later imprisoned for manslaughter) were incorrect vaccines prepared with expired anesthesia. Fear spread among parents, fueled by anti-vaxxers, and vaccination against measles did not resume until April 2019.

Many Samoan children fell ill with measles during the epidemic due to the country’s low vaccination rates. Photo / Mike Scott

Petousis-Harris said that if measles had not reached Samoa from New Zealand, it was “a matter of time” before it came from elsewhere. Too many unvaccinated people endanger all countries, including New Zealand.

Turner said New Zealand and Samoa “learned a hard lesson last year that we chose to prioritize as our health priority.” His view is that if the recommendations of his committee had been acted on, “then if it weren’t for the complete cessation of measles, at least there would have been lower rates because the spread would have been less “.

“Although it is truly disappointing that New Zealand has transmitted measles, measles is currently widely transmitted between many countries … high immunization coverage is difficult to achieve and maintain … (but) measles is avoidable. “

