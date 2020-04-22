Government may ease restrictions in stages starting May 5

The restrictions introduced to combat Covid-19 can be relaxed in stages every two to three weeks if efforts to combat the virus are successful, as part of plans under consideration by the government.

However, well-placed sources said any relaxation of restrictions at the end of the current May 5 lockdown would be very limited.

Ministers and public servants are working on a plan to relax the restrictions, but the government is concerned that it will act too quickly and then have to reintroduce tough measures.

The first phase of the restrictions to be lifted will be “very, very limited,” said a source, who added that even reverting to the measures that were in place before the effective April 12 lockdown could be “too drastic”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on RTÉ’s prime time Tuesday evening that the government would present its plan before May 5 and that it would be reviewed by Cabinet before the end of April. He said he hoped to ease the restrictions after May 5 but did not want to give false assurances.

He said the plan would outline “in stages” how the economy and society would be reopened.

“I think everyone understands that it will not be done all at once, all at once,” he said.

Prior to the move, the government announced on Tuesday that it was extending the ban on authorized mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of August, informing event organizers that concerts and other festivals are closed for summer.

Although this ruling does not apply strictly to sports gatherings, many ministers have declared that events such as the All-Ireland football and hurling series will not take place this summer.

“It will become very clear that they cannot move forward,” said a minister.

Following the announcement, the Galway Races announced that their public meetings would not be held, while the Football Association of Ireland asked the government for clarification on football matches.

Recovery

On Tuesday evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that more than 9,000 people in Ireland who tested positive for Covid-19 had successfully recovered from the disease.

The deaths of 44 other patients – 18 men and 26 women – diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported Tuesday by NPHET.

There have now been 730 deaths linked to Covid-19 confirmed by laboratory tests in the Republic. However, 108 other probable or suspected deaths in healthcare facilities were reported by NPHET on Tuesday.

The NPHS also reported 388 new confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 16,040.

It is understood that an option being considered by the government is a relaxation of the restrictions every two to three weeks after a possible initial relaxation from May 5. This would assess how any change affected the spread of the virus.

Some relaxation of the cocooning measures for those over 70, as well as the reopening of DIY stores, are considered the most likely options for the first wave, as well as clarity on how schools could partially reopen. People may also be allowed to travel further for exercise, it has been suggested.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said Tuesday night that the exit certificate could begin on July 29.

Ministers at the Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday said there was general concern about going too fast and having to reintroduce restrictions, as well as worrying about a possible second wave from Covid-19.

Although a gradual easing every two to three weeks is considered desirable, a high-level source said that it was very likely that people would be informed at some point during the summer that an expected lifting restrictions would not continue due to insufficient progress in fighting the virus.

On Tuesday, the majority of cabinet ministers would favor a cautious approach.

As the discussion continues on North-South cooperation, Mike Tomlinson, professor emeritus of social policy at Queen’s University in Belfast writes in Wednesday’s Irish Times: “It is reasonable to assume that the higher death rates in the North is the result of lower test rates, lack of contact tracing and slower application of lockout measures compared to the Republic.

“The evidence underscores the need for coordinated action across the island to track down the virus through high levels of screening and contact tracing and for enhanced public health surveillance at ports of entry.”