Government preparing for spike in Covid-19 cases, OK plans to make more fans – News from India

A top committee of scientists on Saturday developed an industry proposal to boost fan production in the country to minimize the shortfall in the context of an increasing number of people who tested positive for the Sar-CoV-2 virus.

Government sources say there are over 4,000 fans in the country. Ventilator availability will be a key determinant of India’s success in sustaining Covid-19 patient mortality as the infection moves into community transmission and the number of coronavirus patients rises sharply.

International experience is that about 5% of coronavirus patients need a ventilator to help them breathe.

Government sources said a group of top scientists, officially called the Covid-19 Responsible Authority, has dismissed Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone Limited’s proposal to expand production of fans and other devices connected to Covid-19.

The approval comes just a day after a group of ministers formulating India’s response to the health crisis banned the export of ventilators and respirators to ensure adequate supply of critical devices within the country.

The intended fan shortage is not unique to India. In the UK, the government has responded to the shortage by pulling in manufacturers such as the aerospace and engineering group Rolls-Royce and the vacuum equipment manufacturing company Dyson. In Italy, 3D printing companies are trying to create fan components.

Sar-CoV-2 and fans

Sar-CoV-2 virus targets the lungs and kills people from severe acute pulmonary infections such as pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Ventilators – mechanical breathing devices that help patients breathe and prevent lung collapse – blow air with extra oxygen into their lungs to maintain optimal blood oxygen levels.

