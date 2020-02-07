Government Pritzker’s State of the State speech hit much more than fighting corruption

I have read and heard many comments about what Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month did not say in his State of the State address. Some people are still quite angry that he has not addressed the causes of their pet.

And the guilty plea of ​​the previous day by former Senator Martin Sandoval prompted the news media to focus primarily on the anti-corruption part of the Governor’s speech. There were, however, three concrete proposals behind his strong, rhetorical rhetoric: 1) a ban on paying legislators for lobbying; 2) Disclosure of conflicts of interest and punishment for non-compliance; and 3) prohibiting lawmakers from becoming lobbyists immediately after leaving office.

The home republicans are already known for lobbying the legislator, and the home republican leader Jim Durkin has introduced a conflict of interest bill (HB 3954) that would even require lawyers to disclose clients who could potentially constitute potential conflicts. Senate President Don Harmon offered support to the lobby for revolving doors. Senate Republican leader Bill Brady said he supports the bit of conflicts of interest.

House speaker Michael Madigan indicated support for free. The chairman he appointed to lead an ethics committee, however, supported all three.

But beyond what Pritzker did not say, and beyond the corner of corruption, the governor came into another substance that had been lost in the shuffle.

Regarding property taxes, Pritzker complained about the “perverse incentives in state law” that encourage local governments to “maximize” their property taxation, even when not needed. “He referred to an unintended consequence of the law on the extension of wealth tax extension that essentially encourages government units to levy taxes every year for fear of losing that income forever. What Pritzker wants to do is not yet known.

Pritzker also suggested allowing citizens to consolidate or eliminate local government units. The General Assembly has adopted a number of limited, highly localized legislation on this issue. Pritzker wants to take over the entire state.

Other governors have discussed ethics, property taxes and consolidation and have achieved little in the end. Pritzker will have to use all his considerable persuasiveness to move his agenda to the goal line. He spent a lot of his political capital on last year’s mega-agenda and the second year of a governor is never as “easy” as the first. There is generally an eagerness to help a brand new governor achieve his goals, but that can wear off.

Pritzker’s proposals for clean energy include legislation “that reduces carbon pollution, promotes renewable energy and speeds up the electrification of our transport sector.”

This corresponds to the three ‘pillars’ of the Illinois Clean Jobs coalition. Pritzker also made it clear that the days of ComEd are over: “I’m not going to sign an energy bill written by the utility companies.”

After the speech, Harmon told Jak Tichenor of Public Television that he did not believe that anyone suggested that Exelon and ComEd should not be sitting at the negotiating table. “What encourages me,” said Harmon, “is that they will not be the loudest voice in the room right now. The governor has made it very clear that he is going to strengthen the voices of other people.”

In the area of ​​social justice, the governor said that he wants to start phasing out the bail. He also wants to follow “many of the recommendations of the bipartisan committee for the reform of criminal law created by my predecessor, most of which have never been adopted because of resentment and dysfunction.” Government Bruce Rauner received a lot of praise for his criminal justice reforms. , but the issue was lost in his endless battles with Democrats.

Pritzker had a sharp answer to those who pushed him hard to hire more democratic patronage workers.

Democratic insiders have been complaining for a whole year that their people must go through the same recruitment practice as everyone else and often not be elected.

In response, people within the government have complained that party bosses have tried to push an excessive number of politically connected and unqualified or under-qualified whites into their throats.

Pritzker insisted that his way of adopting improved the state: “The old patronage system must die … finally and completely. The input from women and people of color should be treated as essential to decision making – not as a sign of diversity. “

It was a well-written speech, but the really difficult part comes quickly when he introduces his next budget, which is expected to be $ 1.8 billion off balance at the last check.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter and CapitolFax.com.