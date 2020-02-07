Government spends $ 6 million on energy projects

The federal government announced plans to spend up to $ 6 million on two new Queensland power generation projects, including a coal-fired power plant, to lower electricity prices.

Around $ 2 million was provided for a pre-feasibility study of a 1.5 gigawatt (GW) hydropower plant to be developed as part of the planned Urannah Water Scheme, while up to $ 4 million was a feasibility study for a 1- GW-Hoch to support coal-fired power plants with low efficiency and low emissions in Collinsville.

The government will spend $ 6 million on two new energy projects, including a coal-fired power plant. (Getty)

“We are supporting two promising new generation projects to deliver the reliable, affordable energy the North Queensland economy needs to grow and thrive,” said Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Energy minister Angus Taylor said the projects are important to meet the energy needs of people in central and north Queensland.

“Our plan to unlock investment in new reliable generation capacity will intensify competition, keep the lights on, and lower prices to better support our commercial and industrial sectors so that more Australians can stay and remain internationally competitive,” he said.