Government to extend restrictions for at least two weeks

The government will announce an extension of Covid-19’s restrictions on business and social life on Friday, but is expected to indicate that a partial lifting of the strict regime could take place next month if the rate of infections continues to drop.

The restrictions must remain in place for at least the next two weeks, with several high-level sources predicting that they will remain until the May holiday weekend.

The decision is expected to be announced on Friday afternoon after a meeting of senior public health officials. Health Minister Simon Harris should then sign an extension of Garda’s powers to enforce the lock.

Although the focus remains on maintaining restrictions for the past few weeks in order to continue suppressing the virus, senior officials have started working on plans for a “gradual” end to isolation.

However, important sources point out that even when the relaxation of restrictions occurs, it will only be partial and gradual.

Priorities should include reopening some retail, construction and school businesses – probably only for part of the week initially.

Thursday, there was a strong Garda presence on many roads as the Gardaí sought to enforce the restrictions. As the Easter holidays approach, cross-border travel will be monitored by gardaí and PSNI officers to ensure people are following the restrictions against coronaviruses.

According to a directive from Garda management, people caught by guards making unnecessary trips this weekend will have at least three opportunities to comply with the law before being arrested.

Before resorting to arrest, the gardaí must go through the four-step escalation process called “engaging, explaining, encouraging, applying,” Garda superintendents were told.

Under emergency legislation, anyone traveling for non-essential reasons or exercising more than 2 km from their home will commit an offense.

Progressive way

Taoiseach department deputy secretary general Liz Canavan said Thursday that work is underway to determine what lifting the restrictions would look like.

“I guess at first we might all have thought it would happen all at once, but we’re clearer now that it will be done in a much more gradual fashion.” So there is work in progress and several subgroups are examining a range of issues, ”she said.

“The purpose of the group of senior officials and the Cabinet committee is to chart our way through this, so that it is constantly reviewed from where we are now.” We have therefore published the action plan (and) we continue to update it. “

However, ministers and senior officials have tried to emphasize that any relaxation of the restrictions would take weeks and depend entirely on uncertain factors – not just further reductions in the rate of infection but a significant increase in screening and screening capacity. .

It was announced Thursday evening that 28 more people had died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 263.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, 15 of the deceased patients were women and 13 were men, with a median age of 84 years. Nineteen of the patients had an underlying health problem. Some 22 of the deaths were located in the east, two in the northwest, two in the south and two in the west.

The number of confirmed cases in the state has increased by 500, the largest increase in a single day to date and now stands at 6,574.

Analysis by the Center for Protection of Health Surveillance (HSPC) of 6,444 cases as of Tuesday shows that the median age of known cases is 48 years.

Although the number of known cases increased sharply on Thursday, data compiled for the Ministry of Health shows that the growth rate is starting to slow. While new cases increased at a rate of 33% at the start of the epidemic, it slowed to 9% this week.

In addition, there has been a significant drop in the rate of infection – the number of infections caused by people infected with the virus.

At the start of the epidemic, each case was responsible for 4.5 infections; this number is now reduced to around one person, said Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the epidemiological modeling group of the national public health team.

Surgeon General Tony Tony Holohan said he was “sensitive” to Leaving Cert students’ uncertainty regarding state exams, and officials “will strive to provide as much certainty as possible as quickly as possible. “

Dr Holohan added that journeys in the country from the UK and further abroad are ‘very very limited’ to returning Irish citizens and essential workers, such as drivers working in supply chains keys.

Masks

HSE Clinical Director, Dr. Colm Henry, said the health service’s position on the use of face masks has not changed, and that only those counseled to wear masks should use protective equipment .

The latest HSPC figures show that two more people between the ages of 35 and 54 died earlier this week, bringing the number of coronavirus victims under the age of 55 to 12.

Among the daily confirmed deaths announced on Monday, April 6, was a person aged 35 to 44 and a person aged 45 to 54.

Of the 223 deaths reported on Monday, 200 people were aged 65 and over; 11 were aged 55 to 64; seven were aged 45 to 54; three were aged 35 to 44; and two were between 25 and 34 years old.

Of 5,981 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, the 223 deaths resulted in a mortality rate of 3.7%.