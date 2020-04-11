Government to step up follow-up as closure closed

A massive effort is underway to intensify monitoring of the Covid-19 cases so that restrictions on economic and social life can be relaxed early next month.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced Friday that it will extend the current closure by two weeks for another three weeks, after the May holiday weekend, to further slow the spread of the virus.

Varadkar said the government was working and planned to relax the restrictions, but declined to say when that would happen.

But public health officials say any relaxation of the restrictions will depend on our ability to widely test the disease and trace contacts of confirmed cases so that they can be followed up quickly.

“We just have to be in a situation where we can do a lot more tests in the future than we do now,” said medical chief Dr Tony Holohan last night.

With the testing system hampered by long delays over the past month, Dr. Holohan said the HSE is working harder to provide a “fit for use” testing and contact finding system. People were working “day and night” on the supply of reagent – an essential chemical used in testing – and on developing laboratory capacity in Ireland and abroad, he said.

“We cannot be in a situation where delays of three to four days occur” in the testing of people suspected of having Covid-19, he said, and the testing ability and the ability to information would be increased to meet this challenge.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid made the unprecedented decision to appoint an external management consultant, Niamh O’Beirne, to oversee the ramp-up of Covid-19 tests and the tracing of contacts.

Of the deaths to date, 54% have occurred in nursing homes

Ms. O’Beirne, EY consultants, seconded to the HSE management team for six months, is also responsible for developing operational plans for “a gradual return to the status quo”.

Last night, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reported the deaths of 25 other patients diagnosed with Covid-19. There are now 288 coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic.

The youngest

The youngest person who died with Covid-19 so far was 32 years old and the oldest was 105 years old, according to a breakdown published by NPHET.

The NPHET also reported 480 new confirmed cases on Friday, the second highest daily total. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 7,054 – or 8,089 when the tests treated in Germany are included.

Of the deaths that have occurred to date, 54% have occurred in nursing homes. In nursing homes affected by the outbreaks, one in five staff members and one in six residents tested positive, said Dr. Holohan.

On Friday, at a press conference in government buildings, Varadkar said that, on the advice of public health experts, the restrictions were extended until Tuesday, May 5.

Varadkar said Ireland “has slowed the spread of the virus considerably, but unfortunately we have not stopped it”.

If progress continues over the next three weeks, “we can hope” that the restrictions will be relaxed. He added, however, that there was no guarantee that this would happen.

The descent can be as dangerous as the ascent if it is not managed properly

Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that he will extend regulations allowing Garda to apply current restrictions for the same period until midnight May 4.

He said that at the start of the epidemic, infected people had been in contact with an average of 20 people.

“It was reduced to 10, then to five, then to three and now to two,” he said. The number of cases is increasing by 33% per day, he said. It was now less than 10%. “But we still have to lower it.”

“Deadly resurgence”

The government’s decision to extend the chime of restrictions with advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday, which warned that lifting the blockages too soon could trigger a “deadly resurgence” of infections.

“The descent can be as dangerous as the ascent if it is not managed properly,” warned the director of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Internationally, the number of deaths from coronavirus has exceeded 100,000.

In the meantime, the government must allow medical specialists in the private sector to treat their paying patients in the public system, provided they do not charge them.

In the revised government proposals, the HSE may also pay to use the private rooms that the consultants may have outside of the private hospital premises if such arrangements are deemed necessary and represent good value for money.

The National Reference Laboratory for Viruses (NVRL) has found a new supply of chemicals that will allow it to perform up to 10,000 tests per day.

NVRL has signed an agreement with Genomics Medicine Ireland for the supply of reagents used to test specimen samples taken from suspected patients infected with Covid-19.