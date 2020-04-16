There have been rumors since the government announced the P70han Mantri Garib Kalayan Kalayan Yojana’s 1.70 rupee to help the poor in the face of the hardships caused by the closure of the coronavirus.



PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 16, 2020, 9:24 PM IST

The Treasury Department said Thursday that financial assistance to people affected by the Quaid 19 crisis would not be provided solely through the Direct Profit Transfer Mechanism (DBT) and no other means.

This transparency was fueled by various rumors of government funding.

“India has a JAM-based DBT mechanism (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) for a variety of projects. Successfully deposited 28,256 Crs to 31.77 Cr. Beneficiaries use Covid relief to pressurize a C / C “DBT is the mainstay of such actions. Pls do not believe any strange rumors!” The Treasury Department tweeted.

There have been rumors since the government announced the P70han Mantri Garib Kalayan Kalayan Yojana’s 1.70 rupee to help the poor in the face of the hardships caused by the closure of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, rumors circulated on social media that the money transferred to Jean-Jean’s women’s accounts would be withdrawn from the account if it was not withdrawn immediately.

As a result, the queues of snakes outside the bank’s branches, as women who are worried, demand money, thus jeopardizing long-term social actions.

Last month, Treasury Secretary Niromla Citaraman announced that more than 20.5 women accountants for Jan Dhan would receive 500 rupees over the next three months.

.